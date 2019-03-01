Horizon Chase Turbo Physical Release Launches in North America in May for NS and PS4 - News

PM Studios and Acttil announced they will release a physical version of the arcade racing game, Horizon Chase Turbo, in North America in May.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Horizon Chase Turbo is standalone homage to classic 16-bit racing games that defined a generation of high-speed, frenetic arcade fun. The simple and tight controls paired with precision gameplay and detailed depth combine for a nostalgic experience for racing, arcade, retro, and multiplayer fans young and old. Horizon Chase Turbo’s head-to-head split screen multiplayer and catchy contemporary chiptune-style music add to the game’s painterly aesthetic and competitive action.

Thrilling arcade racing game, inspired by the super-fun-straight-to-the-point classic racing games from the 90s.

Key Features:

High definition graphics.

Thrilling arcade racing game, inspired by Outrun, Top Gear, Lotus Turbo Challenge, and others.

Amazing old-style split-screen multiplayer up to four players.

Music by Barry Leitch, sound designer in 90s racing classics such as Top Gear and Lotus Turbo Challenge, among others.

12 Cups, 48 Cities, 109 tracks, 32 unlockable Cars, and 12 upgrades.

Four game modes: World Tour, Playground, Tournament, and Endurance.

Challenge your friends in the Ghost Mode and in the Leaderboards.

