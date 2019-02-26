Dead or Alive 6 PC Specs Released - News

/ 729 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Koei Tecmo has released the system requirements for the Windows PC version of Dead or Alive 6 on Steam.

Check out the system requirements below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64bit）

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or over

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 （64bit）

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 or over

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles