Dead or Alive 6 PC Specs Released
Koei Tecmo has released the system requirements for the Windows PC version of Dead or Alive 6 on Steam.
Check out the system requirements below:
MINIMUM:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 （64bit）
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or over
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 （64bit）
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 or over
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX 11 or over
Dead or Alive 6 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 1.

