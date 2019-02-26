The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Remaster Launches for PS4 on March 26 - News

/ 823 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

XSEED Games and Marvelous have told GameInformer remaster of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 26.

The release date for the remaster of Trails of Cold Steel 2 was not announced. However, it was previously announced to release in early 2019.

The PlayStation 4 remaster includes dual audio and over 5,000 additional English lines that was previously only available on Windows PC. A Decisive edition will be available at retail for $49.99. It contains a soundtrack, 52 page manual, Steelbook case, and a 50 mira collector’s coin. A digital version will also be available for $39.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles