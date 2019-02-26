The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Remaster Launches for PS4 on March 26 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 823 Views
XSEED Games and Marvelous have told GameInformer remaster of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 26.
The release date for the remaster of Trails of Cold Steel 2 was not announced. However, it was previously announced to release in early 2019.
The PlayStation 4 remaster includes dual audio and over 5,000 additional English lines that was previously only available on Windows PC. A Decisive edition will be available at retail for $49.99. It contains a soundtrack, 52 page manual, Steelbook case, and a 50 mira collector’s coin. A digital version will also be available for $39.99.
3 Comments
I own both 1 and 2 on PS3 (the collector edition as well), but im tempted... however with so many AAA awesome new games (like RE2R and AC7), its a hard purchase to make.
Absolutely recommend this game to anyone who hasnt played it yet though.
- 0
I have the OG on PS Vita.
Same. I'll be picking this up though.
- 0
I'm surprised they are not taking the chance to port it to the Switch as well.
Falcom knows that their fanbase for this series is on PlayStation. There would be little point porting this over, especially after the poor sales of Ys on Switch.
- 0
Ys was $20 on Vita vs $90 on Switch. No surprise it didn't sell well when the Switch version is by far the most expensive version there is, it's also one of the most expensive Switch games on the entire store. I'm glad it bombed.
- -1
$90? You talking about US there or CAD or AUD, cause it's been $60 USD from the start, same price as the PS4 version...
- +1
Liquid is right, the price was the same as the PS4 version from the start and it still bombed, especially in Japan where Switch is thriving. As goes to the point that the fanbase for Falcom is on PlayStation. That's why YS IX is PS4 only.
- 0