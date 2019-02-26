Quantcast
Spencer: 'Gears 5 is Looking Great'

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,249 Views

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer visited the offices of Gears 5 developer, The Coalition, and in a tweet said the game is "looking great." 

Gears 5 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

Radek
Radek (2 days ago)

It better does after dissapointing Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3.

Jigsawx1
Jigsawx1 (1 day ago)

state of decay and sea of thieves are great games

Angelv577
Angelv577 (2 days ago)

It has to. It is one of the few safest game MS can release this gen that can score at least a 80.

Azzanation
Azzanation (1 day ago)

They also have Ori due out this year aswell, which i think will review better.

foodfather
foodfather (1 day ago)

I think im going to pass on this at retail. Kait is probably the worst character in the series. Why on earth did they think it would be fun playing as her.

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (1 day ago)

Welcome to another gears. Cannot wait till the hundredth is released.

Azzanation
Azzanation (1 day ago)

You must not be a fan of Final Fantasy or Metal Gear due to there constant releases aswell?

chakkra
chakkra (1 day ago)

I guess you don't want another God of War, another Zelda, GTA, 2D Mario, MK, Resident Evil, etc etc etc

Jigsawx1
Jigsawx1 (1 day ago)

Hopefully the characters got some anabolica this time

