Spencer: 'Gears 5 is Looking Great' - News

posted 2 days ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer visited the offices of Gears 5 developer, The Coalition, and in a tweet said the game is "looking great."

This is the only one I could sneak while Rod wasn't looking. Gears 5 is looking great. pic.twitter.com/yfUxvYEoOi — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2019

Gears 5 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.

