Spencer: 'Gears 5 is Looking Great' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,249 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer visited the offices of Gears 5 developer, The Coalition, and in a tweet said the game is "looking great."
This is the only one I could sneak while Rod wasn't looking. Gears 5 is looking great. pic.twitter.com/yfUxvYEoOi— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2019
Gears 5 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019.
5 Comments
It better does after dissapointing Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3.
state of decay and sea of thieves are great games
- 0
It has to. It is one of the few safest game MS can release this gen that can score at least a 80.
They also have Ori due out this year aswell, which i think will review better.
- 0
I think im going to pass on this at retail. Kait is probably the worst character in the series. Why on earth did they think it would be fun playing as her.
Welcome to another gears. Cannot wait till the hundredth is released.
You must not be a fan of Final Fantasy or Metal Gear due to there constant releases aswell?
- 0
I guess you don't want another God of War, another Zelda, GTA, 2D Mario, MK, Resident Evil, etc etc etc
- 0
Hopefully the characters got some anabolica this time