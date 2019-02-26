To the Moon Headed to Switch This Summer - News

Publisher X.D. Network announced To the Moon will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop this summer. It originally released in 2011 for Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads.

Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

This particular story follows their attempt to fulfill the dream of an elderly man, Johnny. With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny’s past is revealed. As the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a life time, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is.

And Johnny’s last wish is, of course… to go to the moon.

Key Features:

A unique and non-combat story-driven experience.

Innovative mix between adventure game elements and classic RPG aesthetics.

Acclaimed original soundtrack that closely ties to the story.

An espresso execution with zero filler and no time drains.

