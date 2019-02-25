Capcom to Expand Its Games on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 851 Views
Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto in a statement says the company plans to expand its offerings on Windows PC, citing the continued growth in the sales ratio of its games on PC.
"From the viewpoint of promoting digital strategy, the expansion of the PC platform spread can not be overlooked," said Tsujimoto. "The sales ratio of PC versions of our main titles has improved every year, and we will strive to further expand sales on PC as an important platform."
Thanks GamingBolt.
8 Comments
I welcome this. RE2 is amazing on PC, Hoping Devil May Cry 5 follows suit. MHW took an unnecessarily long time to release on PC compared to console, and the end product didn't justify the wait. (in terms of graphical options and settings, along with optimization. The game itself is a lot of fun) Also still don't like how they promised 21:9 users support for the resolution at launch, but took months to deliver on the said promise. Would have been better not promising anything, and giving it to us when it was actually ready. I hope Capcom have learned from that hiccup because honestly, Capcom have been on fire lately and i want to see them continue doing well. I remember a lot of people back in like, 2015 hating on Capcom, dubbing them 'Crapcom'. They have come far since then, long may it continue.
#PCGamingMasterRace Thanks Capcom.
Of course they are. When's the last time a developer went full-on multiplat and then reversed course? Monster Hunter is on 3 platforms now. That's how it is, and it is just better for the series.
Sometimes you can really see how slow and cautious Japanese publishers are with business decisions. They should have arrived at this conclusion years ago.
I love Capcom one of my favorite editors/devs on PC with Rockstar.
Capcom's efforts on PC have been quite nice recently, Monster Hunter World runs and looks great and RE2 is great as well so hopefully DMC5 follows with quality. The main thing I wan't to see going forward is all games hitting PC day one rather than late ports like MHW and RE2 and DMC did just that so I just hope they continue with it.
Thanks Capcon. I never understands the logic behind devs who choose to ignore PC gaming. Just dont make your own Gaming App. Kthxbye.
I've heard this from the likes of Ubisoft, but I honestly want to hold those words as something of ultimate value, but that has to be executed from your end Capcom. MHW sold well on PC, but it didn't stop the fact that you churned it out as a bare-bones port after 6 months. REmake 2 was great (apart from the lacking AA choices), and I feel it was the better port job. I would love to see more quality of REmake 2's style, rather than MHW where it costs more and is bare-bones in quality and forced parity. Basically, make good/excellent port jobs on PC, give us more options to tweak around with and allow rigs like mine to really crank up the visuals, rather than having forced parity (like Ubisoft does with Creed in terms of texture quality etc) and you'll have me in the palm of your hands for years to come.
