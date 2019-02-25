Capcom to Expand Its Games on PC - News

Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto in a statement says the company plans to expand its offerings on Windows PC, citing the continued growth in the sales ratio of its games on PC.

"From the viewpoint of promoting digital strategy, the expansion of the PC platform spread can not be overlooked," said Tsujimoto. "The sales ratio of PC versions of our main titles has improved every year, and we will strive to further expand sales on PC as an important platform."

Thanks GamingBolt.

