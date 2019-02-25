Claybook Headed to the Switch on March 12 - News

Second Order announced the physics-based puzzle game, Claybook, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 12. The game features cross-platform sharing between the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Claybook is a unique world made entirely of clay. Every inch of the environment can be shaped and molded. Everything has matter inside it, not just an outer shell. Clay can be liquid or solid, and it can be deformed and destroyed.

In the game, you step into the shoes of brave kids who bring the Claybook to life. Each chapter of the book challenges you with unique obstacles and puzzles. You possess clay blobs and morph them into different shapes to overcome tricky situations. Each shape has its strengths and weaknesses, and some even have special powers.

Key Features:

Play through a wide range of challenging books and chapters.

Play with friends in split-screen mode up to 4 players (PC, Xbox, and PS4).

Compete in the leaderboards.

Achievements challenges you to use the clay blobs and environment creatively.

Sandbox mode where you can mess around freely with all of the clay blobs.

A unique clay simulation and visualization technology, designed for user-generated content and making it easy for players to unleash their creativity.

An amazing in-game tool that lets you build books and chapters.

No technical skills required and share directly inside the game with the Claybook community.

Discover and play cross-platform (PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch) community creations directly inside the game.

