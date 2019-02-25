Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package Switch Release Date Revealed - News

/ 538 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver announced Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 10.

Are you ready to head back to the City of Steelport? Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package will launch on #NintendoSwitch 10 May 2019.#SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/MI0zgEpVoM — Deep Silver UK (@DeepSilverUK) February 25, 2019

Saints Row: The Third originally launched in November 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles