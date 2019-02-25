Quantcast
Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package Switch Release Date Revealed

by William D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 538 Views

Publisher Deep Silver announced Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package will launch for  the Nintendo Switch on May 10.

Saints Row: The Third originally launched in November 2011 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


2 Comments

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (7 hours ago)

Fun game, easy to recommend for those that haven't played it.

bamf
bamf (12 hours ago)

Won't sell many copies. Too much old gen games on switch

Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (7 hours ago)

Old games for limited specs. Better than nothing.

