Final Fantasy Grandmasters to Shutdown on April 25 - News

posted 13 hours ago

Square Enix announced it will be shutting down the smartphone RPG, Final Fantasy Grandmasters, on April 25 in Japan. Service for the game started in October 2015.





New content will be added to the game until the end of March.

