Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! Removes Pop-Up Duel & Romantic Phrases, More Changes Detailed

Square-Enix's recently announced Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!, a remaster of the rogue-like RPG which was originally released as Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon for the Wii in 2008, has had new details about its changed elements from the original version revealed in a Japanese livestream. You can watch the full livestream video below which includes new gameplay footage:

Among the changes are the removal of the 'pop-up duel' (a competitive card mini-game which was cited as being too difficult to balance for the remake) and 'romantic phrases' (pass-phrases received in letters from villagers - it was noted that the extra content this unlocked will be included elsewhere in the title).

Elsewhere, the story from the Japan-only DS port will be used as the base for this new version which means that all voice-over work has been re-recorded, while Cid's Adventure (extra story content from the DS version) has been tweaked to provide a less frustrating experience for players.

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is due out for PS4 & Switch on the 20th of March.

