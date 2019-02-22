Rumor: Microsoft to Bring Game Pass and Published Games to Switch - News

A new rumor has surfaced from Direct Feed Games that are saying Microsoft plans to strengthen its partnership with Nintendo by bringing Game Pass and publishing some of its own titles on the Nintendo Switch as ports. Ori and the Blind Forest was specifically mentioned.

Microsoft's own Minecraft is available on just about every platform, so it isn't unheard of. However, Minecraft was not originally a Microsoft IP and was available on other platforms before Microsoft acquired developer Mojang.

The report also mentions Microsoft could use the xCloud streaming service to bring Xbox One games to the Switch. The Switch is not powerful to run some of Microsoft's AAA titles, however, it could stream it over the internet. Resident Evil 7 and Assassin's Creed Odyssey has been made available on the Nintendo Switch in Japan using streaming.

Thanks GameInformer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

