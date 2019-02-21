Halo TV Series to Start Production Later This Year - News

/ 652 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Showtime announced the upcoming Halo TV series will start production later this year.

Otto Bathurst will be director and executive producers for the series. He previously directed episodes of Black Mirror, Criminal Justice, Hustle, and more.

The highly anticipated series #Halo will begin production later this year and is set to be directed and exec produced by @OttoBathurst! #Showtime pic.twitter.com/ZShHPHd17X — Showtime (@Showtime) February 21, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles