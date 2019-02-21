Quantcast
Halo TV Series to Start Production Later This Year - VGChartz
Halo TV Series to Start Production Later This Year

Halo TV Series to Start Production Later This Year - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 652 Views

Showtime announced the upcoming Halo TV series will start production later this year.

Otto Bathurst will be director and executive producers for the series. He previously directed episodes of Black Mirror, Criminal Justice, Hustle, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments

Cobretti2
Cobretti2 (15 hours ago)

Can't wait hope its great. Need something good to watch running out of things as good shows get cancelled to early in favour of reality tv

  • +1
CaptainExplosion
CaptainExplosion (21 hours ago)

They better get the casting right.

  • +1
Azzanation
Azzanation (14 hours ago)

Halo has massive protential in being a great TV series/movies. They just need to play there cards right.

  • 0