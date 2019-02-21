Gungrave VR and Gungrave VR U.N Headed to Steam Next Month - News

posted 1 day ago

Publisher XSEED Games announced Gungrave VR and Gungrave VR U.N are coming to Windows PC via Steam on March 6 with support for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.





Here is an overview of the games:

A standalone Gungrave VR adventure featuring new enemies, stages and more!

After the battle to eradicate the nefarious drug SEED from South City, peace appears to have returned to the metropolis.

While rolling up the remaining distribution networks for the drug, Mika has received confidential intel on a chemical plant in the suburbs of South City, where suspicious lifeforms suggest the presence of SEED.

The battle is not yet over.

As undead assassin Beyond the Grave (Grave, for short) battles alone behind enemy lines…

…a mysterious man watches his every move.

In addition to third-person action, Gungrave VR U.N introduces brand new side-view stages that mix virtual reality action with the feel of classic side-scrollers.

Experience the next level of intense virtual reality action!

Key Features:

New Perspectives for New Challenges – On top of the third-person action gameplay that made the series famous, Gungrave VR U.N adds fast-paced side-scrolling and first-person sliding levels to the mix.

– On top of the third-person action gameplay that made the series famous, Gungrave VR U.N adds fast-paced side-scrolling and first-person sliding levels to the mix. Brand New Animation – Gungrave VR U.N showcases the return of character designer Yasuhiro Nightow (Trigun) and the original Gungrave designers at RED Entertainment as advisers, and features brand new anime cutscenes!

– Gungrave VR U.N showcases the return of character designer Yasuhiro Nightow (Trigun) and the original Gungrave designers at RED Entertainment as advisers, and features brand new anime cutscenes! Kick Their Ass! – Play how you want with three difficulty levels: Normal, Hard, and Kick-Ass. Are you hardcore enough to take down the Orgmen in Kick-Ass mode?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

