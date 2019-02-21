Team Sonic Racing Frozen Junkyard Map Announced - News

SEGA has announced the Frozen Junkyard map for the upcoming racing game, Team Sonic Racing.

Listen to the soundtrack for the map below:

Here is an overview of the map:

In Frozen Junkyard, Sonic and friends will race through a hazardous frosty junkyard and avoid treacherous obstacles, including lethal beams from a massive Death Egg Robot! Jun Senoue, the iconic composer of the Sonic series, has teamed up with Tyler Smyth of Danger Kids to create a new song for the track.

Team Sonic Racing will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on May 21, 2019.

