Metro Exodus Lands at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 561 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Metro Exodus has debuts at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the seventh week of 2019.

Far Cry: New Dawn and Jump Force has debuted in second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 7, 2019:

Metro Exodus Far Cry: New Dawn Jump Force New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Super Smash Bros. Ultimate FIFA 19 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kingdom Hearts III

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles