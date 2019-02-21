Resident Evil Switch Ports Information Coming Later This Month - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,154 Views
It was announced last year the HD remasters for Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Capcom UK Community Manager has revealed on Twitter more information on the Nintendo Switch ports will be released at the end of the month.
We'll have more details about the Switch ports at the end of Feb :) stay tuned!— Kat (@ImKatastrophe) February 13, 2019
4 Comments
I am surprised they are not just dumping the information. It's not like RE4 is a rare game, it's been ported to every modern system since it launched in one way or another. No reason to wait that long.
I'd be down for all of the RE ports to be brought to the Switch.
I'm looking forward to replaying re4 again, it's been awhile and the re 2 remake has made me want more resi games to play.
Now dammit! Give me RE4 NOW!!!