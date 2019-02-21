Resident Evil Switch Ports Information Coming Later This Month - News

/ 1,154 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

It was announced last year the HD remasters for Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Capcom UK Community Manager has revealed on Twitter more information on the Nintendo Switch ports will be released at the end of the month.

We'll have more details about the Switch ports at the end of Feb :) stay tuned! — Kat (@ImKatastrophe) February 13, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles