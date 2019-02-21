Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Snow Villiers DLC Launches Tomorrow - News

Sqaure Enix announced the Snow Villiers DLC character for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch tomorrow, February 22. The character can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass.

The Snow Villiers Star Pack includes the following:

Snow Villier character

Patron of Yusnaan I (Appearance)

Patron of Yusnaan II (Appearance)

Patron of Yusnaan III (Appearance)

Crystal Guard (Weapon)

Ghastly Guard (Weapon)

Sacrificial Guard (Weapon)

Special Chat Messages

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is available now for the PlayStation 4.

