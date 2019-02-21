Quantcast
Untitled Goose Game Delayed - VGChartz
Untitled Goose Game Delayed

Untitled Goose Game Delayed - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 522 Views

Publisher Panic and developer House House have delayed the release of Untitled Goose Game from early 2019 to "later in 2019." 

Untitled Goose Game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

siebensus4
siebensus4 (1 day ago)

Oh, this game was in a direct, wasn't it? I love unique ideas ^^

  • 0
No9tro
No9tro (1 day ago)

Best way to announce a delay ever

  • 0