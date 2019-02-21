Untitled Goose Game Delayed - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Publisher Panic and developer House House have delayed the release of Untitled Goose Game from early 2019 to "later in 2019."

Untitled Goose Game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

A bit of news: due to circumstances beyond our control — see video — our goose game will not be arriving until later in 2019. This means we'll be able to make the best goose game possible! Thanks for your patience — we'll get this goose to you as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/8BqbYw0wQb — House House (@house_house_) February 20, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles