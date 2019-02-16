Ghost of a Tale Delayed Until March for PS4 and Xbox One - News

SeithCG announced it has delayed the action RPG, Ghost of a Tale, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until March 12.

Here is an overview of the game:

Ghost of a Tale is an action-RPG game in which you play as Tilo, a mouse and minstrel caught up in a perilous adventure. The game takes place in a medieval world populated only by animals, and puts an emphasis on immersion and exploration. It features stealth elements, disguises, conversations with allies and enemies, and quests.

You’ll be able to explore the secrets of Dwindling Heights Keep and navigate its dangers. Tilo is not much of a fighter, so stealth and nimbleness are your allies when confronted with enemies twice your size. Talk to the characters you meet and leave no stone unturned in your quest to find Merra, your true love….

