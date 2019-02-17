FIFA 19 Tops Spanish Yearly Chart by a Landslide, Detailed Figures Revealed - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 1 day ago / 1,831 Views
FIFA 19 was unrivalled in Spain in 2018, as revealed by the Spanish association of video games. EA's sports game sold almost twice as much as the second best-selling game of the year, Red Dead Redemption 2. Even more impressive, FIFA 18 lands in a stunning fourth place on the yearly rankings. That means the FIFA series sold more than 900,000 copies in Spain last year.
- FIFA 19 - 644,107
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 364,971
- Marvel's Spider-Man - 284,856
- FIFA 18 - 261,959
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 259,610
- God of War - 216,208
- Grand Theft Auto V - 188,751
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 162,781
- Super Mario Odyssey - 149,097
- Far Cry 5 - 133,107
- Call of Duty: WWII - 127,898
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 113,128
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - 109,477
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! - 99,697
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - 94,259
- Gran Turismo Sport - 93,092
- Assassin’s Creed Origins - 89,113
- Rocket League - 88,554
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 84,677
- Splatoon 2 - 83,557
More Articles
7 Comments
Damn, Spiderman and Red Dead Redemption's sales combined barely pass FIFA's. And FIFA 18 is 4th. Trully this series is EA's holy grail.
Wow, FIFA takes 1st and 4th! Impressive!
Fifa almost a million seller in Spain alone... Damn that is impressive.
Damn, that Fifa 18 number.
I'd like to ask - are these retail-only figures?
Yes.
- 0
Sony land
Nice to see Nintendo's increasing presence in these European markets. Certainty gaining good market share again.