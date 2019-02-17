FIFA 19 Tops Spanish Yearly Chart by a Landslide, Detailed Figures Revealed - News

/ 1,831 Views



FIFA 19 was unrivalled in Spain in 2018, as revealed by the



FIFA 19 was unrivalled in Spain in 2018, as revealed by the Spanish association of video games . EA's sports game sold almost twice as much as the second best-selling game of the year, Red Dead Redemption 2. Even more impressive, FIFA 18 lands in a stunning fourth place on the yearly rankings. That means the FIFA series sold more than 900,000 copies in Spain last year.

FIFA 19 - 644,107 Red Dead Redemption 2 - 364,971 Marvel's Spider-Man - 284,856 FIFA 18 - 261,959 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 259,610 God of War - 216,208 Grand Theft Auto V - 188,751 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 162,781 Super Mario Odyssey - 149,097 Far Cry 5 - 133,107 Call of Duty: WWII - 127,898 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 113,128 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - 109,477 Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! - 99,697 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - 94,259 Gran Turismo Sport - 93,092 Assassin’s Creed Origins - 89,113 Rocket League - 88,554 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 84,677 Splatoon 2 - 83,557

Nintendo's Switch had a highly successful 2018 across the world and Spain was no exception. The Kyoto-based firm managed to get six of its exclusives into the top 20, and several third-party games like Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy and Rocket League were likely helped by the Switch version.

Sony has fewer exclusives in the top sellers list, but more successful ones - both God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man sold more than 200,000 units, and Gran Turismo Sport showed decent legs, almost managing 100,000 units.

Amusingly, 2017's installment of Assassin's Creed - Assassin's Creed Origins - sold almost as much as Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

More Articles

by, posted 1 day ago