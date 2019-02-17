Quantcast
FIFA 19 Tops Spanish Yearly Chart by a Landslide, Detailed Figures Revealed

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 1 day ago

FIFA 19 was unrivalled in Spain in 2018, as revealed by the Spanish association of video games. EA's sports game sold almost twice as much as the second best-selling game of the year, Red Dead Redemption 2. Even more impressive, FIFA 18 lands in a stunning fourth place on the yearly rankings. That means the FIFA series sold more than 900,000 copies in Spain last year.

  1. FIFA 19 - 644,107
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2 - 364,971
  3. Marvel's Spider-Man - 284,856
  4. FIFA 18 - 261,959
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - 259,610
  6. God of War - 216,208
  7. Grand Theft Auto V - 188,751
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 162,781
  9. Super Mario Odyssey - 149,097
  10. Far Cry 5 - 133,107
  11. Call of Duty: WWII - 127,898
  12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 113,128
  13. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - 109,477
  14. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! - 99,697
  15. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - 94,259
  16. Gran Turismo Sport - 93,092
  17. Assassin’s Creed Origins - 89,113
  18. Rocket League - 88,554
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 84,677
  20. Splatoon 2 - 83,557
Nintendo's Switch had a highly successful 2018 across the world and Spain was no exception. The Kyoto-based firm managed to get six of its exclusives into the top 20, and several third-party games like Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy and Rocket League were likely helped by the Switch version.
 
Sony has fewer exclusives in the top sellers list, but more successful ones - both God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man sold more than 200,000 units, and Gran Turismo Sport showed decent legs, almost managing 100,000 units.
 
Amusingly, 2017's installment of Assassin's CreedAssassin's Creed Origins - sold almost as much as Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (1 day ago)

Damn, Spiderman and Red Dead Redemption's sales combined barely pass FIFA's. And FIFA 18 is 4th. Trully this series is EA's holy grail.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (1 day ago)

Wow, FIFA takes 1st and 4th! Impressive!

Kbbm824
Kbbm824 (7 hours ago)

Fifa almost a million seller in Spain alone... Damn that is impressive.

Mordred11
Mordred11 (1 day ago)

Damn, that Fifa 18 number.

TheWPCTraveler
TheWPCTraveler (14 hours ago)

I'd like to ask - are these retail-only figures?

FelixArgyle
FelixArgyle (10 hours ago)

Yes.

Kerotan
Kerotan (1 day ago)

Sony land

zippy
zippy (7 hours ago)

Nice to see Nintendo's increasing presence in these European markets. Certainty gaining good market share again.

