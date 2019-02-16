Quantcast
Apex Legends Beats Fortnite Single Day Twitch Record

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,448 Views

Apex Legends has been a huge success for Electronic Arts topping 25 million players and two million concurrent players.

The game has set a new record on streaming service Twitch for a battle royale title. The game hit 8.4 million watched hours over a 24 hour period. This is higher than Fortnite's 7.2 million watched hours during the season 5 launch last year. 

7 Comments

Flilix
Flilix (2 days ago)

Won't be long till Tetris 99 destroys this record.

think-man
think-man (2 days ago)

Just downloaded it yesterday. Much better than Fortnite :)

VAMatt
VAMatt (1 day ago)

Honestly, I don't think that's a very high bar.

Jranation
Jranation (2 days ago)

Definetly 1 of this year's biggest surprise!

Mr_No
Mr_No (19 hours ago)

With this one, I don't feel as frustrated as I did with Fortnite, and I feel like I enjoy it much better. I'm not a PvP person so I suck badly at it, but of all the Battle Royales I've tried, this one has clicked with me the most.

John2290
John2290 (21 hours ago)

The battle Royale base is fickle and probably the largest genre in gaming to be actually influenced by streamers. Good to see competition.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (2 days ago)

There's just no stopping this beast!

Pinkie_pie
Pinkie_pie (2 days ago)

They be crazy not to bring this to the Switch

VAMatt
VAMatt (1 day ago)

Do we know if the switch can run it reasonably well? If it can, I'm certain will see a switch version

teamsilent13
teamsilent13 (22 hours ago)

8 cores at 1 ghz. The answer is NO.

