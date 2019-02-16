Apex Legends Beats Fortnite Single Day Twitch Record - News

Apex Legends has been a huge success for Electronic Arts topping 25 million players and two million concurrent players.

The game has set a new record on streaming service Twitch for a battle royale title. The game hit 8.4 million watched hours over a 24 hour period. This is higher than Fortnite's 7.2 million watched hours during the season 5 launch last year.

