Apex Legends Beats Fortnite Single Day Twitch Record - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,448 Views
Apex Legends has been a huge success for Electronic Arts topping 25 million players and two million concurrent players.
The game has set a new record on streaming service Twitch for a battle royale title. The game hit 8.4 million watched hours over a 24 hour period. This is higher than Fortnite's 7.2 million watched hours during the season 5 launch last year.
After you have read the infographic below, you won't be surprised to learn @PlayApex has recorded the best launch ever on @Twitch.#BattleRoyale #Viewerships #Impact pic.twitter.com/yJ7pQ3MDum— GAMOLOCO (@Gamoloco) February 13, 2019
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
Won't be long till Tetris 99 destroys this record.
Just downloaded it yesterday. Much better than Fortnite :)
Honestly, I don't think that's a very high bar.
Definetly 1 of this year's biggest surprise!
With this one, I don't feel as frustrated as I did with Fortnite, and I feel like I enjoy it much better. I'm not a PvP person so I suck badly at it, but of all the Battle Royales I've tried, this one has clicked with me the most.
The battle Royale base is fickle and probably the largest genre in gaming to be actually influenced by streamers. Good to see competition.
There's just no stopping this beast!
They be crazy not to bring this to the Switch
Do we know if the switch can run it reasonably well? If it can, I'm certain will see a switch version
8 cores at 1 ghz. The answer is NO.
