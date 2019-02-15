Jade Will Be Playable in Mortal Kombat 11 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios announced Jade will return in Mortal Kombat 11 as a playable fighter. Jade first appeared in Mortal Kombat II.

View the Jade reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of Jade:

In life, Jade was a master assassin, famously known for both her loyal friendship to Princess Kitana and her iconic green attire. Now resurrected by an evil sorcerer, she serves the Netherrealm as an undead Revenant. Death hasn’t slowed Jade down, though. She still thrashes her enemies with her bo staff, razorrang, and patronizing put-downs.



Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

