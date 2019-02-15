Million Arthur: Arcana Blood Headed to Steam This Summer - News

Square Enix announced at EVO Japan 2019 the fighting game, Million Arthur: Arcana Blood, will launch for Windows PC via Steam this summer.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and arcades in Japan.

View the Stam announcement trailer below:





