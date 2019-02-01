Switch Tracking Inline with Wii, Ahead of PS4, PS2, Xbox 360 - News

Nintendo announced it had shipped 32.27 million Nintendo Switch units as of December 31, 2018.

Despite lowering its forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 from 20 million to 17 million units the hybrid console is currently inline with the sales of the Wii when you align the launches. It is unlikely the Nintendo Switch will be able to keep up with the Wii in 2019 as the Wii had a very strong third year.

The Nintendo Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, PlayStation, and Xbox 360. The figures come from video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

With 22 months on the market, Nintendo Switch has shipped 32.27 million units of hardware.



Here is how it compares to other console hardware, when launch aligned.



At the moment it's tracking above PS4 and inline with Wii (Although will likely not keep up with Wii next year) pic.twitter.com/UPb7jmrApU — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 31, 2019

