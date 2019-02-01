Xbox Revenue Grew 8% During the Holidays, Hardware Revenue Decreased 19% - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, which ended on December 31, 2018.

Gaming revenue for the company increased eight percent year-on-year to $4.23 billion. Software and services revenues grew 31 percent. This was driven by a "third-party title." While it was not stated what the game was, it was mostly likely Fortnite. Xbox hardware did see a 19 percent decline in revenue due to the launch of the Xbox One in 2017.

The number of monthly active users on Xbox Live did increase eight percent to 64 million. This figures does include active users on the Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows PC, smartphones, and Minecraft players on the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

