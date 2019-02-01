Nintendo Switch Online Tops 8 Million Subscribers - News

/ 521 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa announced Nintendo Switch Online has surpassed eight million subscribers. The figures includes Family Memberships, but not free trials.

"In last September, we launched Nintendo Switch Online, a paid service that expands the online functionality of Nintendo Switch," said Furukawa. "Nintendo Switch Online has had a good start, with the number of subscribers surpassing 8 million accounts not including free trials. In keeping with our goal of providing Nintendo Switch owners with 'More Games. More Features. More Fun,' we are working on continuing to expand the service offerings."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles