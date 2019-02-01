Nintendo Lowers 3DS Forecast Following Lower Than Expected Sales - News

Nintendo earlier lowered its forecast of the Nintendo Switch for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 from 20 million to 17 million.

The company has now revealed it has lowered its shipment forecast for the Nintendo 3DS during the same period from four million units worldwide to 2.6 million units.





As of December 31, 2018, Nintendo has shipped 74.84 million 3DS units worldwide.

