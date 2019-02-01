Kingdom Hearts III Face My Fears Song Gets Music Video By Skrillex and Hikaru Utada - News

Kingdom Hearts III has finally released after over a decade of waiting and now the opening theme song has an official music video by Skrillex and Hikaru Utada.

View it below:





Kingdom Hearts III is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

