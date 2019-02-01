Nintendo Tokyo Store to Open This Fall - News

Nintendo announced it will open a Nintendo Tokyo store this fall in the Shibuya Parco building. This will be the first official Nintendo store in Japan.

The store will open alongside the reopening of Shibuya Parco.





Nintendo plans to sell "video game systems, software and character-based merchandise," as well as host events and provide people the opportunity to play some of its games.

