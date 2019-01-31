Nikkei Reports New Smaller Switch Due in 2019 - News

/ 975 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

According to a Nikkei Report, Nintendo have informed retailers that they will release a smaller version of the Nintendo Switch in 2019 that will reportedly cost less than the current model, at the expense of having features removed.

While details about what will be removed in this remodeled console were not provided, the article also notes that the company plan on providing a more expensive version of their Nintendo Switch Online service in 2019 too.

More Articles