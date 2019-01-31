Nikkei Reports New Smaller Switch Due in 2019 - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 8 hours ago / 975 Views
According to a Nikkei Report, Nintendo have informed retailers that they will release a smaller version of the Nintendo Switch in 2019 that will reportedly cost less than the current model, at the expense of having features removed.
While details about what will be removed in this remodeled console were not provided, the article also notes that the company plan on providing a more expensive version of their Nintendo Switch Online service in 2019 too.
More Articles
10 Comments
The JoyCons are already uncomfortable. How would you make a smaller controller to match a smaller screen? Even if it doesn't detach, I can't see it being too fun to use.
Smaller is fine, but is it cheaper? That`s more important! Although unless they also add an achievement system I still won`t be getting it unless it really is dirt cheap.
Sounds right. Just in time for Pokemon as well.
If that is right that pretty much confirms a handheld-only switch. no joycons, no motion control, which also of course kills of the "switching" of the switch as well as local multiplayer without having to buy extra controllers of switches. If it is a handheld only version i think thats a pretty bad move. An upgraded version at $300, allowing the original to fall to $250 would make a lot more sense - bigger screen, larger built in harddrive, more battery would make a hell of a lot more sense. Hope this rumor is wrong. A more expensive online service makes sense if the $20 one is just for online play and NES titles and if the more expensive one has a full library of nintendo classics from all the systems people have expected from Virtual Console. That's easily worth $50/year just for the classics.
No HD Rumble?
Could be cool, Nintendo have been on fire lately so I'll give them the benefit of the doubt until I see it, could be something akin to the 2ds where it's more aimed at younger children.
Just gimme one with better battery life and bezels.
Classic Nintendo. Exactly what I expected after the red Wii and other gems such as the GBA Micro.
Gotta be actually real before jumping to conclusions.
- 0
This would probably be the “handheld only” model ... no thanks from tho, I like the full fat version 😬
Makes more sense to be the other way round, no? A home console only version wouldn't need a big screen, or a screen at all actually, or a place to put the joycons so would be a lot easier to make small than a handheld only one.
- 0
How reliable is the source? That does sound like a good idea though as a replacement for the 3DS.
Nikkei has been right in the past, they leaked DSi and 3DS XL apparently.
- +2