Modern Combat: Blackout Releasing on Switch in the 'Coming Weeks'

Gameloft have revealed that their first-person shooter Modern Combat 5: Blackout will be releasing on Nintendo Switch in the 'coming weeks' via the Nintendo eShop, priced at $19.99.

Gameloft, leader in the development and publishing of mobile games, announced the upcoming release of Modern Combat Blackout on Nintendo Switch™. Based on the popular Modern Combat 5, which was downloaded more than 100 million times on mobile devices, Modern Combat Blackout brings its intense action and stunning graphics to the Nintendo Switch system.

Modern Combat 5 is the benchmark for FPS action on mobile devices with its unparalleled graphics and nine unique classes to master in either a deep multiplayer mode or intense single player campaign. Modern Combat Blackout brings features that made the mobile edition successful and tailored them specifically for Nintendo Switch:

· CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE CLASS: Find the playstyle that suits you among nine customizable classes that players can level up across single and multiplayer, including Assault, Heavy, Recon, Sniper, Support, Bounty Hunter, Sapper, X1-Morph or Kommander.

· HIGH-POWERED MULTIPLAYER: Deploy for epic clashes in Team Battle and Free-For-All matches online.

· INTENSE SOLO CAMPAIGN: Play the challenging Spec-Ops missions for a real adrenaline rush. Fast-paced story missions with various challenges will take players from Tokyo to Venice.

· UNIFIED PROGRESSION: Character progress in any mode carries over to the others, so play solo or multiplayer and watch abilities expand.

· PERSONALIZED CONTROLS: Intuitive, highly customizable controls allow players to battle just the way they want for a true console experience.

“The Modern Combat franchise is the benchmark for FPS games on mobile since the first installment was released in 2009,” says Carlos Zarate Game Manager for Modern Combat Blackout at Gameloft. “We’re thrilled to bring our successful Modern Combat franchise to Nintendo Switch players and have them discover a robust single and multiplayer experience.”

Modern Combat Blackout will be available in the coming weeks for $19.99, exclusively on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch.

