Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Lands on the Switch on April 2 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic announced Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 2. The game is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War – the first Horseman of the Apocalypse – stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell. In the slaughter that ensued, the demonic forces defeated the heavenly hosts and laid claim to the Earth.

Brought before the sacred Charred Council, War is indicted for his crimes and stripped of his powers. Dishonored and facing his own death, War is given the opportunity to return to Earth to search for the truth and punish those responsible.

Hunted by a vengeful group of Angels, War must take on the forces of Hell, forge uneasy alliances with the very demons he hunts, and journey across the ravaged remains of the Earth on his quest for vengeance and vindication.

Key Features:

Apocalyptic Power – Unleash the wrath of War, combining brutal attacks and supernatural abilities to decimate all who stand in your way.

– Unleash the wrath of War, combining brutal attacks and supernatural abilities to decimate all who stand in your way. Extreme Arsenal – Wield a devastating arsenal of angelic, demonic and Earthly weapons; and blaze a trail of destruction atop Ruin, War’s fiery phantom steed.

– Wield a devastating arsenal of angelic, demonic and Earthly weapons; and blaze a trail of destruction atop Ruin, War’s fiery phantom steed. Epic Quest – Battle across the wastelands and demon-infested dungeons of the decimated Earth in your quest for vengeance and redemption.

– Battle across the wastelands and demon-infested dungeons of the decimated Earth in your quest for vengeance and redemption. Character Progression – Uncover powerful ancient relics, upgrade your weapons, unlock new abilities, and customize your gameplay style.

– Uncover powerful ancient relics, upgrade your weapons, unlock new abilities, and customize your gameplay style. Battle Heaven and Hell – Battle against all who stand in your way – from war-weary angelic forces to Hell’s hideous demon hordes.

