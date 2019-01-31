Arena of Valor Rated in Europe for PS4 - News

The multiplayer online battle arena game from Tencent Games, Arena of Valor, has been rated for the PlayStation 4 in Europe by the Pan European Game Information.





Here is an overview of the game:

Build the ultimate team with your friends to crush your opponents in the most popular MOBA game!

Explore and command a roster of over 39 fearless heroes, with roles including Tank, Assassin, Mage, Support, Warrior, and Marksman. First Blood, Double Kill, Triple Kill and all the features MOBA fans know and love will be included. Discover and dominate all the gameplay modes, including 5v5, 3v3, 1v1, and a unique “Hook Wars” mode that will challenge your skills and prove your hero as a true champion!

Key Features:

Classic Five-versus-Five MOBA, Perfected for Nintendo Switch – Carve your way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Intuitive controls specifically designed for Nintendo Switch will have you racking up kills with ease and make you an MVP in no time!

– Carve your way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Intuitive controls specifically designed for Nintendo Switch will have you racking up kills with ease and make you an MVP in no time! Got What It Takes? Free to Play Forever – In Arena of Valor, it’s all about skill. We strive to create the most riveting and balanced gameplay, so you can turn the tide of battle and vie for glory no matter the odds. Win or lose, every action counts!

– In Arena of Valor, it’s all about skill. We strive to create the most riveting and balanced gameplay, so you can turn the tide of battle and vie for glory no matter the odds. Win or lose, every action counts! Growing Number of Legendary Heroes – Explore and command a roster of over 39 fearless heroes and counting, including a variety of Tanks, Assassins, Mages, Support, Warriors, and Marksmen. Build the perfect team to crush your opponents in battle!

– Explore and command a roster of over 39 fearless heroes and counting, including a variety of Tanks, Assassins, Mages, Support, Warriors, and Marksmen. Build the perfect team to crush your opponents in battle! Play with Your Friends in Quick Pace Matches – Team up with your friends, guild buddies or players all around the world in an instant. Carry your team to victory in quick pace and intensive matches.

