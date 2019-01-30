Quantcast
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Coming To Switch - VGChartz
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Coming To Switch

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Coming To Switch - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 451 Views

THQ Nordic have seemingly revealed that a Switch version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will be coming soon via a trailer uploaded to their media server. The trailer has since been removed, but was picked up on by website vooks.net.

While the trailer does not reveal a release date, it does include a logo for the Nintendo eShop - possibly suggesting the title will be digital-only rather than a physical release.


5 Comments

Naum
Naum (2 hours ago)

I may get this again if its 30$ tops

  Naum
Chazore
Chazore (3 hours ago)

Inb4 it costs me £60-65

  • +1
SecondWar
SecondWar (4 hours ago)

Surprised it's just Darksiders 1 and not a package of 1 & 2.

  • +1
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (3 hours ago)

I bet they'll bring it at a later date so they can maximize the cash grab lol

  • +2
Victorlink87
Victorlink87 (1 hour ago)

Cool. I have never played a Darksiders. If the price is right I may pick it up

  • 0
Kwaidd
Kwaidd (4 hours ago)

This was the last game I purchased for WiiU. I loved Darksiders 2 and couldn't wait to play this...but then with all the Switch content, i haven't even started it.

  • 0