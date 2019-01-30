Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Coming To Switch - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 451 Views
THQ Nordic have seemingly revealed that a Switch version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will be coming soon via a trailer uploaded to their media server. The trailer has since been removed, but was picked up on by website vooks.net.
While the trailer does not reveal a release date, it does include a logo for the Nintendo eShop - possibly suggesting the title will be digital-only rather than a physical release.
I may get this again if its 30$ tops
Inb4 it costs me £60-65
Surprised it's just Darksiders 1 and not a package of 1 & 2.
I bet they'll bring it at a later date so they can maximize the cash grab lol
Cool. I have never played a Darksiders. If the price is right I may pick it up
This was the last game I purchased for WiiU. I loved Darksiders 2 and couldn't wait to play this...but then with all the Switch content, i haven't even started it.