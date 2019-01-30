Darksiders: Warmastered Edition Coming To Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

THQ Nordic have seemingly revealed that a Switch version of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition will be coming soon via a trailer uploaded to their media server. The trailer has since been removed, but was picked up on by website vooks.net.

While the trailer does not reveal a release date, it does include a logo for the Nintendo eShop - possibly suggesting the title will be digital-only rather than a physical release.

