PlayStation Plus Games for February 2019 Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 588 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for February 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4
- For Honor
- Gunhouse
- Hitman: The Complete First Season
- Rogue Aces
PlayStation 3
- Divekick
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
PS Vita
- Divekick
- Gunhouse
- Rogue Aces
2 Comments
Nice month.
Not a bad month for me. Hit man is a great addition.