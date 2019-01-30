Quantcast
PlayStation Plus Games for February 2019 Announced

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 588 Views

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for February 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

 

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

  • For Honor 
  • Gunhouse 
  • Hitman: The Complete First Season 
  • Rogue Aces 

PlayStation 3

  • Divekick 
  • Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots 

PS Vita

  • Divekick 
  • Gunhouse 
  • Rogue Aces

2 Comments

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (3 hours ago)

Nice month.

Angelv577
Angelv577 (4 hours ago)

Not a bad month for me. Hit man is a great addition.

