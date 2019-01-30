Vasara Collection Limited Run Physical Edition Coming to NS, PS4, PSV - News

Publisher QUByte Interactive announced Strictly Limited Games will release a limited run physical edition of the shoot 'em up, Vasara Collection, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The collection includes Vasara and Vasara 2. It will launch in early 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Playstation TV/ Vita TV support (includes 2-Player Co-Op)

Tate Mode/ Vertical Mode support

8 playable characters inspired by real Japanese historical figures

Sci-Fi meets Feudal Japan in this retelling of historical battles

Fight Robots and Samurais using traditional shooting and powerful melee attacks

Heavily skill-based gameplay for Experts

Easy Mode for Starters

Branching Paths and Multiple Endings according to your characters and in-game actions

