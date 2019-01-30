Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update 2.2.0 Out Now, Adds Piranha Plant

Fighter Move Change

Mario DashAttack Adjusted launch angle.

Mario FS Meter Extended launch distance.

Donkey Kong Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Link Up Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Link Neutral Special Extended the time from when the arrow is loosed to when it disappears.

Samus Side Special Extended the range of the missile and reduced the vulnerability when using the move in the air.

Samus Down Special Reduced vulnerability.

Dark Samus Down Special Reduced vulnerability.

Yoshi Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Kirby Dash Attack Increased power range and attack power while maintaining launch distance.

Kirby Side Tilt Attack Slightly reduced vulnerability and extended undamaged launch distance.

Kirby Down Special Adjusted the super armor frames after using the move.

Pikachu Grab Attack Shortened hitstun time.

Luigi Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Luigi Down Air Attack Opponents on the ground will no longer suffer a meteor effect.

Luigi Side Special Reduced vulnerability.

Luigi Down Special Extended launch distance.

Ness Up Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Ness Down Air Attack Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.

Jigglypuff Side Tilt Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Jigglypuff Down Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.

Jigglypuff Up Smash Attack Increased attack power of low-power zone.

Jigglypuff Back Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Jigglypuff Forward Throw Adjusted launch angle.

Jigglypuff FS Meter Extended launch distance.

Peach Up Special Shortened launch distance of repeated attacks.

Daisy Up Special Shortened launch distance of repeated attacks.

Bowser Neutral Attack Increased power.

Bowser Side Tilt Attack Increased power.

Bowser Down Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Bowser Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bowser Final Smash & FS Meter Crouching opponents will now be launched the same as standing opponents.

Ice Climbers Basic Movements Nana and Popo will follow each other more when separated.

Ice Climbers Up Special Made it easier to grab edges.

Sheik Up Smash Attack Increased the first attack’s range.

Sheik Down Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Sheik Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Sheik Up Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Sheik Side Special Reduced vulnerability.

Pichu Grab Attack Shortened hitstun time.

Ganondorf Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Ganondorf Up Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Mewtwo Dash Attack Shortened the downtime from shielding.

Mewtwo Side Tilt Attack This move will now always launch forward.

Mewtwo Up Special Made it easier to grab edges.

Roy Down Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Chrom Down Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Chrom Up Special Shortened the meteor distance. When falling off the stage with an opponent, Chrom will be KO’d first.

Mr. Game & Watch Forward Air Attack Increased attack range.

Mr. Game & Watch Down Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Pit Final Smash & FS Meter Crouching opponents will now be launched the same as standing opponents.

Zero Suit Samus Side Smash Attack Shortened the launch distance when the attack hits the middle of an opponent’s body.

Zero Suit Samus Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Zero Suit Samus Up Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Zero Suit Samus Down Special Shortened the amount of time undamaged opponents are buried.

Wario Down Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Snake Up Tilt Attack Extended the high-damage window.

Ike Up Special Shortened the meteor distance.

Charizard Dash Attack Increased attack power and extended launch distance.

Diddy Kong Neutral Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Lucas Up Tilt Attack Added electrical damage.

Lucas Neutral Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Lucas Down Air Attack Added electrical damage.

Lucas Grab Attack Added electrical damage.

Sonic Side Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Sonic Forward Air Attack Shortened hitstun time.

Sonic Back Air Attack Reduced vulnerability when landing.

Sonic FS Meter Extended launch distance.

King Dedede Side Special Reduced the attack range of the moving Gordo.

Lucario Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Lucario Neutral Special Shortened hitstun time.

Lucario FS Meter Increased power.

R.O.B. Side Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Toon Link Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Toon Link Back Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Mega Man Side Tilt Attack Special moves will not be activated when jumping and using Mega Buster.

Rosalina & Luma Dash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Rosalina & Luma Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance for Luma’s Up Tilt Attack.

Rosalina & Luma Down Tilt Attack Extended the distance Luma moves forward.

Rosalina & Luma Neutral Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move. Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Rosalina & Luma Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Rosalina & Luma Down Air Attack Shortened the amount of time between the start of the move and the meteor effect.

Rosalina & Luma Neutral Special Reduced vulnerability when sending out and calling back Luma.

Rosalina & Luma Up Special Made it easier to grab edges.

Rosalina & Luma Final Smash & FS Meter Shortened the distance you can shift when the attack is making contact.

Little Mac Neutral Air Attack Shortened the landing time and the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Little Mac Up Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Greninja Down Smash Attack Increased the range of the inner attacks.

Greninja Up Special Can no longer move immediately when landing on a moving platform or slanted ground.

Mii Brawler Flurry Attack Increased attack range and shortened the opponent’s hitstun shuffle distance.

Mii Brawler Up Smash Attack Extended the high-damage window and reduced the low-damage window.

Mii Brawler Neutral Air Attack Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Mii Brawler Back Air Attack Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Mii Brawler Up Air Attack Increased power.

Mii Brawler Neutral Special Increased power.

Mii Brawler Neutral Special Reduced vulnerability.

Mii Brawler Side Special Extended distance and increased speed.

Mii Brawler Up Special Made it easier to grab edges.

Mii Brawler Down Special Greatly increased damage to opponents’ shields.

Mii Brawler Down Special Extended launch distance of kick performed with extra input.

Mii Gunner Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Palutena Neutral Air Attack Shortened hitstun time.

Palutena Up Special Made it easier to grab edges.

PAC-MAN Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time and the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

PAC-MAN Down Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

PAC-MAN Neutral Special Extended the time until you disappear after landing the attack.

Robin Up Special Increased the speed of the backwards edge-grab range detection.

Shulk Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time and the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Shulk Up Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Duck Hunt Neutral Special Reduced vulnerability.

DuckHunt Side Special Increased vulnerability. Shortened hitstun time for the exploding clay pigeons.

Ryu Neutral Attack Opponents hit in the air will be launched, making it easier to hit them with the next hit.

Ryu Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Ryu Down Tilt Attack Can no longer jump immediately after using the move.

Ken Neutral Attack Opponents hit in the air will be launched, making it easier to hit them with the next hit.

Ken Neutral Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Ken Forward Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Ken Down Tilt Attack Can no longer jump immediately after using the move.

Cloud Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Cloud Down Special Increased the range of Finishing Touch at the beginning of the move.

Corrin Neutral Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Corrin Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Corrin Up Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Bayonetta Neutral Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Inkling Neutral Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Inkling Side Special Shortened the amount of time undamaged opponents are buried. Moved attack range back while on the ground.

Ridley Neutral Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Ridley Forward Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Ridley Down Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Ridley FS Meter Increased power.

King K. Rool Neutral Special Shortened the length of the vacuum effect.

King K. Rool Up Special Reduced the range of the attack.

King K. Rool Downward Throw Shortened the amount of time undamaged opponents are buried.

Isabelle Neutral Air Attack Shortened the landing time and the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Incineroar Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Incineroar Up Air Attack Shortened the amount of time you cannot grab edges after using the move.

Incineroar Down Air Attack Shortened the landing time after using the move.

Incineroar Up Throw Extended launch distance.