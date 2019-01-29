Online Mobile Adventure Game Anchors in the Drift Trailer Released - News

Developer 5th Cell has released a new trailer for the upcoming online mobile adventure game, Anchors in the Drift. You can pre-register for the game here.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

We’ve been invaded across time! Play five unique Classes and sail across time together with friends in this Online Mobile Adventure.

Welcome to a new world where time and space have collapsed after the Domain Empire came searching for Arc. Kingdoms became scattered across an endless ocean of time, called the Drift. But humanity banded together, forming The United Generations, sending heroes, known as Anchors, to travel to these Kingdoms and collect Arc for themselves. Using it, hopefully, to bring peace to this new world.

CHOOSE YOUR CLASS

COMMANDER: “War Across Time!” Lead your Armies against Rival players to capture and control Strongholds across Battlegrounds for Arc on The Drift.

THIEF: “Steal Across Time!” Break into the backrooms of Rival Players owned Buildings to steal as much Arc as you can.

BOUNTY HUNTER: “Hunt Across Time!” Track down Wanted Rival Players across the Drift and capture them for big Arc Rewards.

TYCOON: “Rule Across Time!” As a Tycoon, you must claim and grow your Mine to extract as much Arc as you can against Rival Tycoons.

MORE CLASSES TO COME! (Fifth Class is currently under development.)

CLAN VS CLAN

Join a Clan and Work Together!

Engage in Rival Wars across Guilds and across The Drift.

Work hard to rise through the Clan Leader Board Ranks.

Hire other players to help you out on your adventures.

GAIN POWER

Collect Arc across the Drift and deposit it at your Guild Hall to unlock new Skills, Items and Upgrades for each Guild you join.

Level Up your character by battling powerful Enemies and Rivals in Combat.

