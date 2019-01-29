Windscape Release Date Announced for NS, X1, PC - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Magic Sandbox announced the first-person exploration adventure game, Windscape, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 27.

Windscape is a first-person exploration adventure set in a lovely world made up of floating islands in the sky. The game is highly reminiscent of the The Legend of Zelda games as well as Secret of Mana and Golden Axe Warrior of which the developer is a huge fan of. As such Windscape combines the spirit and flow of these genre classics with elements of modern exploration, crafting and survival games. The result is a unique game with a fresh blend of genres.

Meet peaceful NPCs each island’s overworld and vicious monsters in the dungeons and lairs you uncover along your journey. While the islands work in a non-linear manner, the dungeons are more puzzle and combat driven – each with its own style and atmosphere. However, brute force won’t get you far in larger boss fights. Tactics and figuring out your enemies’ combat patterns are key to defeating larger foes such as ghosts, ogres and dragons. Your effort will be rewarded of course – there are many valuable items to loot!.

A handcrafted universe.

A beautiful world to explore and discover.

An immersive yet classical story around a young girl.

A profound yet simple to use crafting system.

Murky dungeons and challenging boss fights.

