Kojima on Death Stranding: 'It'll Take A While' - News

Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima via Twitter was asked if fans could play Death Stranding, however, he said has revealed "it'll take a while" for to be finished.

Itâ€™ll take a while, but meanwhile I hope everyone enjoys the filmðŸ˜‡ https://t.co/kqdji4IYVg — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 25, 2019

Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.

