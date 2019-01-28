Kojima on Death Stranding: 'It'll Take A While' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,346 Views
Kojima Productions founder Hideo Kojima via Twitter was asked if fans could play Death Stranding, however, he said has revealed "it'll take a while" for to be finished.
Itâ€™ll take a while, but meanwhile I hope everyone enjoys the filmðŸ˜‡ https://t.co/kqdji4IYVg— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 25, 2019
Death Stranding is in development for the PlayStation 4.
6 Comments
Its gonna be a great launch title for PS6 along with Gran Turismo 7 Prologue.
Gran Turismo sport is GT7 Prologue
Translation: We will be collecting pension cheques by the time this comes out.
The film?
I bet you $100 it will never come out, and if it does the reviews will not average above 79/100. They're already embracing the Pay2Win model. The same model that EA used with Battlefront II. Do you like that sort of MTX pricing? If so why?
Oh, so Kojima is allowed to "take a while", but other games aren't? (Huge hint to a few games out there that have taken years to create, if no one picks up on that).
Considering the time between he leaving Konami, creating his studio and announcing the game, the development is still between 3-5 years which is quite common for a game of the intended scope.
And a game asking for a bigger scope should take more time right?.
Changing scope on the middle is usually a sign of bad project management, but yes if you increase scope you'll likely increase dev time and budget.
That seems oddly specific for a certain game, but adding more time and resources to said bigger scope is what should yield good results (as expected of the AAA side without a doubt).
Star Citizen will never come out. Just sayin.
That's what you think though, it's not a textbook fact.
Kojima better hope he has masterpiece on the way.
No definition on "a while", so anything goes, doesn't help much.