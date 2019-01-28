Dragon Ball Action RPG Project Z First Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco announced the Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2019. CyberConnect2 is developing the game.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In this epic retelling, Dragon Ball fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot… better known as Goku—recounting the beloved story of Dragon Ball Z like never before.

Players will experience Goku’s quest for power, his thirst for a challenge and, above all, his desire to protect Earth from the most fearsome of villains.

Developed in partnership with CyberConnect2, the game (with full title to be announced) will launch in 2019 featuring both Japanese and English voiceovers.

