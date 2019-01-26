Nintendo Not Considering Successor or Price Cut to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 755 Views
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with The Sankei News was asked about Nintendo's forecast of shipping 20 million Switch units in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Furukawa said it was an "ambitious" goal that the company still maintains.
He added that Nintendo currently has no plans for a successor or a price cut to the Nintendo Switch.
"It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement," said Furukawa. "So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time."
The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 for $299 and has not received a price cut.
Thanks NintendoEverything.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
And what else he supposed to say? "Yes, the successor is coming soon and we're preparing massive price cut for the current SKU. So if you're planning to purchase the Switch, it'd be wise to wait." I would put that statement somewhere between "The DS will not replace the Gameboy Advance" and "There are no plans to release Majora's Mask 3DS".
Cool, but Im not buying a Switch until I get some free games with it. Preferably not something I played on Wii U already.
No successor? I'm beginning to question his eligibility as CEO.
Of course he's going to say that. Why would he want to reveal plans that big right now?! Also note he said, "at this time". That doesn't mean there won't be a price cut and/or a successor. He just wants the focus on the Switch at the moment. A price cut would be too early to right now. It's only going on it's 2nd year.
- +5
@Rafie Hmm, point made.
- 0