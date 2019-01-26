Nintendo Not Considering Successor or Price Cut to Switch - News

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with The Sankei News was asked about Nintendo's forecast of shipping 20 million Switch units in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Furukawa said it was an "ambitious" goal that the company still maintains.

He added that Nintendo currently has no plans for a successor or a price cut to the Nintendo Switch.

"It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement," said Furukawa. "So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time."

The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 for $299 and has not received a price cut.

