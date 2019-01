PlayStation Essentials Sale Discounts Games Up to 60% Off for PS Plus Members - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is running a sale on PlayStation games that discounts games up to 50 percent off and up to 60 percent off for PlayStation Plus members. The sales ends on February 5 at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Check out the complete list of discounted games below:

PS4 Games Title $Sale $PSPlus $Original 2064: READ ONLY MEMORIES $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 20XX $12.59 $10.79 $17.99 ABZÛ $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 ADR1FT $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 ADVENTURES OF PIP $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 AMONG THE SLEEP – ENHANCED EDITION $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 ARK: ABERRATION $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 ARK: SCORCHED EARTH $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED EXPLORER’S EDITION $53.99 $44.99 $89.99 ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED SEASON PASS $33.74 $29.24 $44.99 AXIOM VERGE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 BANNER SAGA 1 $12.49 $9.99 $24.99 BASTION $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT PREMIUM EDITION $19.99 $13.99 $39.99 BATMAN: RETURN TO ARKHAM $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 – REVOLUTION EDITION $23.99 $17.99 $59.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 & TITANFALL 2 – ULTIMATE BUNDLE $26.39 $19.99 $79.99 BATTLEFIELD 1 PREMIUM PASS $19.99 $14.99 $49.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 $6.59 $4.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 PREMIUM $19.99 $12.49 $49.99 BATTLEFIELD V $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 BATTLEFIELD V – DELUXE EDITION UPGRADE $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD V DELUXE EDITION $47.99 $39.99 $79.99 BATTLEFIELD WORLD WAR BUNDLE $39.99 $34.99 $99.99 BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 BOMBER CREW $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 BROTHERS: A TALE OF TWO SONS $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 BURNOUT PARADISE REMASTERED $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 CHILD OF LIGHT $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 CLUSTERTRUCK $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 CRYPT OF THE NECRODANCER $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 DEAD CELLS $18.74 $17.49 $24.99 DEAR ESTHER: LANDMARK EDITION $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 DEFENSE GRID 2 $4.79 $3.29 $14.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN $33.99 $29.99 $39.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN – COMPLETE COLLECTION $79.99 $69.99 $99.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN – DELUXE EDITION $71.99 $67.99 $79.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN – LEGENDARY EDITION $41.99 $35.99 $59.99 DESTINY 2: FORSAKEN + ANNUAL PASS $62.99 $59.49 $69.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED $7.49 $4.49 $29.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $11.24 $6.74 $44.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 4 SPECIAL EDITION $9.99 $7.49 $24.99 DIRT 4 $37.19 $14.39 $59.99 DON’T STARVE TOGETHER: CONSOLE EDITION $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 DON’T STARVE: CONSOLE EDITION $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 DRAGON AGE: INQUISITION – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $13.19 $9.99 $39.99 DRAGON’S DOGMA DARK ARISEN $20.99 $17.99 $29.99 DRAWFUL 2 $4.99 $2.99 $9.99 DYING LIGHT $13.99 $11.99 $19.99 EA FAMILY BUNDLE $13.19 $9.99 $39.99 EA SPORTS BUNDLE $79.99 $69.99 $99.99 EA SPORTS UFC 3 $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 EA SPORTS UFC 3 DELUXE EDITION $31.99 $26.39 $79.99 F1 2018 $41.99 $23.99 $59.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – PREMIUM EDITION $23.99 $17.99 $59.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 – STANDARD EDITION $13.49 $10.49 $29.99 FARMING SIMULATOR 17: PLATINUM EDITION $17.99 $13.99 $39.99 FE $6.59 $4.99 $19.99 FIFA 19 $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 FIFA 19 – NHL 19 BUNDLE $47.99 $43.99 $79.99 FIFA 19 CHAMPIONS EDITION $39.99 $31.99 $79.99 FIFA 19 ULTIMATE EDITION $49.99 $39.99 $99.99 FIFA THE JOURNEY TRILOGY $41.99 $38.49 $69.99 FURI $7.99 $6.99 $19.99 FURI – DEFINITIVE EDITION $8.79 $7.69 $21.99 GOD OF WAR $27.99 $25.99 $39.99 GOD OF WAR DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $34.99 $32.49 $49.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V $17.99 $14.99 $29.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V & GREAT WHITE SHARK CASH CARD BUNDLE $19.99 $14.99 $49.99 GRAND THEFT AUTO V: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION $20.99 $14.99 $59.99 GTA ONLINE: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE STARTER PACK $22.49 $19.49 $29.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & MEGALODON SHARK CARD $51.59 $39.59 $119.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & WHALE SHARK CARD $39.59 $29.03 $87.99 GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2 $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 GUNS OF ICARUS ALLIANCE: PS4 EDITION $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SE BUNDLE $39.99 $29.99 $49.99 HARVEST MOON: A WONDERFUL LIFE SE (PS2) $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 HARVEST MOON: SAVE THE HOMELAND (PS2) $11.24 $7.49 $14.99 HELLO NEIGHBOR $11.99 $5.99 $29.99 HITMAN 2 – GOLD EDITION $74.99 $69.99 $99.99 HITMAN 2 – STANDARD EDITION $41.99 $35.99 $59.99 HORIZON CHASE TURBO $14.99 $12.99 $19.99 HORIZON ZERO DAWN: COMPLETE EDITION $15.99 $14.99 $19.99 HUMAN FALL FLAT $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 INSANE ROBOTS $15.99 $13.99 $19.99 INSANE ROBOTS – DELUXE EDITION $26.39 $23.09 $32.99 INSANE ROBOTS – SEASON PASS $11.99 $10.49 $14.99 INSIDE $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 INVISIBLE, INC. CONSOLE EDITION $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 JUST CAUSE 3 – XXL EDITION $11.99 $8.99 $29.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $52.49 $48.99 $69.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – GOLD EDITION $67.49 $62.99 $89.99 JUST CAUSE 4 – STANDARD EDITION $44.99 $41.99 $59.99 LARA CROFT AND THE TEMPLE OF OSIRIS & SEASON PASS PACK $7.24 $4.34 $28.99 LAST DAY OF JUNE $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 LATE SHIFT $6.24 $4.99 $12.49 LAYERS OF FEAR $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 LAYERS OF FEAR: MASTERPIECE EDITION $11.49 $9.19 $22.99 LIFE IS STRANGE 2 EPISODE 1 $4.79 $3.99 $7.99 LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM DELUXE EDITION $9.99 $7.49 $24.99 LIMBO $2.99 $1.99 $9.99 LIMBO & INSIDE BUNDLE $10.49 $7.49 $29.99 MADDEN 19 – FIFA 19 BUNDLE $47.99 $43.99 $79.99 MADDEN NFL 19 – ULTIMATE SUPER BOWL EDITION $31.99 $23.99 $79.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA – DELUXE ECRUIT EDITION $15.99 $9.99 $39.99 MASS EFFECT: ANDROMEDA RECRUIT EDITION $11.99 $7.49 $29.99 MIDDLE EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR $17.49 $12.49 $49.99 MIRROR’S EDGE CATALYST $6.59 $4.99 $19.99 MORTAL KOMBAT XL $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 MOTOGP 18 $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 MR. SHIFTY $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 MXGP PRO $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 NARCOSIS $9.99 $4.99 $19.99 NBA LIVE 19: THE ONE EDITION $13.19 $9.99 $39.99 NEED FOR SPEED $6.59 $4.99 $19.99 NEED FOR SPEED DELUXE EDITION $8.24 $6.24 $24.99 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK $15.99 $11.99 $39.99 NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK – DELUXE EDITION $19.79 $14.99 $59.99 NEED FOR SPEED RIVALS $6.59 $4.99 $19.99 NHL 19 99 EDITION $39.99 $31.99 $79.99 NICK KART RACER $27.99 $23.99 $39.99 NO TIME TO EXPLAIN $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 NUMANTIA $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 ODDWORLD: NEW ‘N’ TASTY $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 ODIN SPHERE LEIFTHRASIR $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 OKAMI HD $15.99 $13.99 $19.99 OLLIOLLI $5.19 $3.89 $12.99 OLLIOLLI: EPIC COMBO EDITION $8.09 $5.39 $26.99 OLLIOLLI2: WELCOME TO OLLIWOOD $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 OMENSIGHT $17.99 $15.99 $19.99 ONRUSH DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $50.99 $16.99 $84.99 ONRUSH STANDARD DIGITAL EDITION $35.99 $11.99 $59.99 OXENFREE $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 OXENFREE BUNDLE: GAME + DYNAMIC THEME $7.69 $5.49 $21.99 OXENFREE BUNDLE: GAME + DYNAMIC THEME + AVATARS $8.39 $5.99 $23.99 PARTY HARD $5.19 $2.59 $12.99 PEGGLE 2 MAGICAL MASTERS EDITION $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 PERSONA 3: DANCING IN MOONLIGHT (VR) $47.99 $41.99 $59.99 PERSONA 5 $34.99 $24.99 $49.99 PERSONA 5: DANCING IN STARLIGHT (VR) $47.99 $41.99 $59.99 PERSONA 5: ULTIMATE EDITION $80.49 $57.49 $114.99 PERSONA DANCING: ENDLESS NIGHT COLLECTION $89.99 $79.99 $99.99 PHANTOM TRIGGER $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 PLAGUE INC: EVOLVED $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE 2: DELUXE EDITION $7.49 $4.99 $24.99 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES GARDEN WARFARE 2: STANDARD EDITION $5.99 $3.99 $19.99 PUNCH CLUB $3.99 $1.99 $9.99 PURE FARMING 2018 $20.99 $14.99 $29.99 PURE FARMING 2018: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $27.99 $19.99 $39.99 PYRE $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 QUIPLASH $4.99 $2.99 $9.99 RAYMAN LEGENDS $13.99 $9.99 $39.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 SPECIAL EDITION BUNDLE $71.99 $69.59 $79.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 ULTIMATE EDITION BUNDLE $94.99 $89.99 $99.99 RIDE 3 $34.99 $29.99 $49.99 RIDE 3 – GOLD EDITION $55.99 $47.99 $79.99 ROCKSMITH 2014 EDITION – REMASTERED $12.89 $9.89 $29.99 ROOMS: THE UNSOLVABLE PUZZLE $9.79 $8.39 $13.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER $35.99 $29.99 $59.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – CROFT EDITION $53.99 $44.99 $89.99 SHADOW OF THE TOMB RAIDER – DELUXE EDITION $41.99 $34.99 $69.99 SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE DEVIL’S DAUGHTER $14.99 $9.99 $49.99 SLEEPING DOGS DEFINITIVE EDITION $7.49 $4.49 $29.99 SNIPER ELITE 3 $11.99 $8.99 $29.99 SNIPER ELITE 3 SEASON PASS $14.99 $11.99 $29.99 SNIPER ELITE 3 ULTIMATE EDITION $27.99 $23.99 $39.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE $23.99 $17.99 $59.99 SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD EDITION $35.99 $26.99 $89.99 SOUTH PARK: THE STICK OF TRUTH $17.99 $14.99 $29.99 SPACE HULK TACTICS $27.99 $23.99 $39.99 SPORTS BAR VR $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 SPYRO + CRASH REMASTERED GAME BUNDLE $56.99 $49.49 $74.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II $9.89 $7.49 $29.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 STATE OF MIND $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 STEEP 90S DLC $4.19 $3.59 $5.99 STEEP CREDITS BASE PACK $3.99 $3.49 $4.99 STEEP CREDITS BRONZE PACK $7.99 $6.99 $9.99 STEEP CREDITS DIAMOND PACK $39.99 $34.99 $49.99 STEEP CREDITS GOLD PACK $27.99 $24.49 $34.99 STEEP CREDITS SILVER PACK $15.99 $13.99 $19.99 STEEP SEASON PASS $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 STEEP X GAMES DLC $6.99 $5.99 $9.99 STEEP X GAMES PASS $10.49 $8.99 $14.99 STEEP X-GAMES GOLD EDITION $29.99 $24.99 $49.99 STORIES: THE PATH OF DESTINIES $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 STYX: MASTER OF SHADOWS + STYX: SHARDS OF DARKNESS $20.99 $17.99 $59.99 SUPER MEGA BASEBALL 2 $19.49 $16.49 $29.99 TACOMA $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 TENNIS WORLD TOUR $26.99 $20.99 $59.99 TENNIS WORLD TOUR – LEGENDS BONUS PACK $10.99 $8.99 $19.99 TENNIS WORLD TOUR – LEGENDS EDITION $37.49 $29.99 $74.99 TERRARIA $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 TETRIS ULTIMATE $4.99 $3.99 $9.99 THE COUNCIL $3.49 $2.79 $6.99 THE FINAL STATION $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 THE FLAME IN THE FLOOD: COMPLETE EDITION $5.99 $4.49 $14.99 THE FMV BUNDLE $17.99 $14.39 $35.99 THE GARDENS BETWEEN $12.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE GIRL AND THE ROBOT $8.99 $7.49 $14.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 3 $13.74 $8.74 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 4 $13.74 $8.74 $24.99 THE JACKBOX PARTY PACK 5 $17.99 $11.99 $29.99 THE SEXY BRUTALE $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE $29.99 $24.99 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE – GET TO WORK, DINE OUT, COOL KITCHEN STUFF $29.99 $24.99 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 CATS & DOGS $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 DELUXE PARTY EDITION $16.49 $12.49 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 DINE OUT $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 GET TO WORK $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 THE SIMS 4 PARENTHOOD $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 VAMPIRES $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE SURGE $17.49 $12.49 $49.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT $23.99 $19.99 $39.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – HEARTS OF STONE $5.99 $4.99 $9.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT EXPANSION PASS $14.99 $12.49 $24.99 TITANFALL 2: ULTIMATE EDITION $13.19 $9.99 $39.99 TOMB RAIDER: DEFINITIVE EDITION $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 TOOTH AND TAIL $6.99 $3.99 $19.99 TORMENT: TIDES OF NUMENERA $24.99 $14.99 $49.99 TRANSISTOR $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 TRIALS FUSION $7.99 $5.99 $19.99 TRIALS FUSION: AWESOME MAX EDITION $15.99 $11.99 $39.99 TRINE 2: COMPLETE STORY $4.99 $2.99 $19.99 TRINE 3: THE ARTIFACTS OF POWER $7.69 $5.49 $21.99 TRINE BUNDLE $10.49 $7.49 $29.99 TRINE ENCHANTED EDITION $3.74 $2.24 $14.99 TRINE TRILOGY $11.99 $8.99 $29.99 UNRAVEL $11.99 $7.99 $19.99 UNRAVEL TWO $9.99 $7.99 $19.99 V-RALLY 4 $29.99 $23.99 $59.99 V-RALLY 4 ULTIMATE EDITION $39.99 $31.99 $79.99 VALIANT HEARTS: THE GREAT WAR $7.49 $5.99 $14.99 VIRGINIA $3.99 $2.99 $9.99 WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR | DELUXE EDITION $44.19 $37.69 $64.99 WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR | IMPERIUM EDITION $59.99 $51.99 $79.99 WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR | SEASON PASS $17.99 $14.99 $29.99 WATCH DOGS $11.99 $8.99 $29.99 WATCH DOGS 2 $23.99 $17.99 $59.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – DELUXE EDITION $27.99 $20.99 $69.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – GOLD EDITION $39.99 $29.99 $99.99 WATCH DOGS GOLD EDITION $19.99 $14.99 $49.99 WE HAPPY FEW $44.99 $35.99 $59.99 WRC 7 FIA WORLD RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP $17.49 $12.49 $49.99 PS3 Games Title $Sale $PSPlus $Original ALICE: MADNESS RETURNS ULTIMATE EDITION $5.99 $3.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD 4 $7.99 $4.99 $19.99 DEAD SPACE 2 ULTIMATE EDITION $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 DEAD SPACE 3 ULTIMATE EDITION $8.99 $5.99 $29.99 DEAD SPACE ULTIMATE EDITION $7.49 $4.99 $24.99 DON’T STARVE: GIANT EDITION $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 DRAGON AGE II $5.99 $3.99 $19.99 DRAGON AGE: ORIGINS $5.99 $3.99 $19.99 HYDROPHOBIA: PROPHECY $0.69 $0.49 $1.99 MIRROR’S EDGE $4.94 $3.74 $14.99 ODDWORLD: NEW ‘N’ TASTY $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 ODIN SPHERE LEIFTHRASIR $24.99 $19.99 $49.99 QUIPLASH $4.99 $2.99 $9.99 STEINSGATE $8.99 $7.99 $19.99 PS Vita Games Title $Sale $PSPlus $Original 2064: READ ONLY MEMORIES $11.99 $3.99 $19.99 AXIOM VERGE $11.99 $9.99 $19.99 BASTION $5.24 $3.74 $14.99 CRYPT OF THE NECRODANCER $5.99 $2.99 $14.99 DON’T STARVE: GIANT EDITION $4.49 $2.99 $14.99 MURAMASA REBIRTH COMPLETE COLLECTION $17.49 $13.99 $34.99 ODDWORLD: NEW ‘N’ TASTY $6.99 $4.99 $19.99 ODIN SPHERE LEIFTHRASIR $19.99 $15.99 $39.99 P3D & P5D BUNDLE + MEGAVERSE COSTUME PACK $59.49 $52.49 $69.99 PERSONA 3: DANCING IN MOONLIGHT $31.99 $27.99 $39.99 PERSONA 5: DANCING IN STARLIGHT $31.99 $27.99 $39.99 STEINSGATE $8.99 $7.99 $19.99

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

