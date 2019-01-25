Axiom Verge Will be Free on the Epic Games Store Starting February 7 - News

Epic Games announced Axiom Verge will be a free download on the Epic Games Store from February 7 to 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

This is the action-adventure you’ve been waiting decades for. After a lab accident, a scientist awakens in a mysterious, alien world. Is this a distant planet? The far future? Or a complex virtual-reality computer simulation?



Plumb the recesses of a large, labyrinthine world in order to learn its secrets and uncover your role within it.



Discover tons of weapons, items, and abilities, each with their own unique behaviors and usage. You’ll need your wits to find them all.



Combat bizarre biomechanoid constructs, the deadly fallout of an ancient war, and the demons of your own psyche.



And finally, break the game itself by using glitches to corrupt foes and solve puzzles in the environment.



Life. Afterlife. Real. Virtual. Dream. Nightmare. It's a thin line.



It's Axiom Verge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

