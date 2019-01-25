Metroid Prime 4 Development Currently Below Expectations, Will Be Restarted From Scratch At Retro Studios - News

Nintendo's Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi has provided an update on the company's eagerly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive title Metroid Prime 4, detailing that the current product "has not reached the standards [they] seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series". As such, development will be restarted from scratch at Retro Studios, the team responsible for the earlier entries in the franchise, in order to reach the level of quality fans have come to expect. Retro will be working in collaboration with Kensuke Tanabe, the Metroid series' producer.

Takahashi notes that this means a delay beyond the initial launch window expected and apologised to fans for this.

