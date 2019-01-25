Metroid Prime 4 Development Currently Below Expectations, Will Be Restarted From Scratch At Retro Studios - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 4 hours ago / 868 Views
Nintendo's Senior Managing Executive Officer Shinya Takahashi has provided an update on the company's eagerly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive title Metroid Prime 4, detailing that the current product "has not reached the standards [they] seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series". As such, development will be restarted from scratch at Retro Studios, the team responsible for the earlier entries in the franchise, in order to reach the level of quality fans have come to expect. Retro will be working in collaboration with Kensuke Tanabe, the Metroid series' producer.
Takahashi notes that this means a delay beyond the initial launch window expected and apologised to fans for this.
It sucks but ultimately this is going to be a good thing I feel. I mean, Nintendo must be very serious about this game to come out and openly say this. Never would I have imagined them doing this even a few years ago. Either way, I don't think we should be discouraged. It will come, and it will be good.
Well crap. This was my most anticipated game of 2019. Who was working on it?? Atleast Retro is at the helm again. However, Nintendo please support them and stop having them start and stop projects. That has to be infuriating.
Sad but hopefully. Love you, Samus. Let us help you fight the good fight.
I don't think giving the project to Retro Studio is any kind of a guarantee for game to be good. All the developpers of Metroid Prime 1 2 and 3 are gone. Some former exployees of RS said the studio's managment was catastrophic. I'ts been 5 years since a game came out of the studio... Nothing leads me to think this is reassuring.
So what is going to happen with the game Retro was cooking up all this time? Because if it's scraped, I fear Metroid will be canned once again in the future.
That game's probably very close to completion, considering how long the development cycle has already been.
Goodness, who was working on this prior?
Bandai Namco.
No one knows, but the rumor mentionned Bandai Namco Singapore, then Tokyo, then an internal Nintendo team
Now we know the cross-gen launch title of the next nintendo console.
I assumed this was a joke when I saw the headline. Anyway, a delay this big sucks. But, it doesn't suck as much as a crappy Metroid Prime game would.
But the top people who made MP1-3 are gone. Current Retro is not past Retro. So it is no guarantee that MP4 is "now in good hands", considering the top talent that made the old games what they were, are now elsewhere.
Same thing happened with the Final Fantasy VII remake. Ultimately it's better this way