A Plague Tale: Innocence Launches May 14 for PS4, X1, PC

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Asobo Studio announced A Plague Tale: Innocence will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14.

Here is an overview of the first episode:

The first episode focuses on Amicia and Hugo, the two main characters of A Plague Tale: Innocence, and their relationship. These children encounter 14th century France in a similar way to the player, an unknown and dangerous place that they barely understand but must survive. As the realities of the world of adults press down on them, their familial love will be tested as they work together to overcome challenges from the rat plague and pursuing Inquisition alike.

This episode also introduces you to Charlotte McBurney and Logan Hannan, the young actors who provide voices for Amicia and Hugo. Both are immensely talented and have their own approach to and opinions of these realistic, troubled characters. As your constant companions through the adventure, their work is as vital as anyone’s to creating a moving, emotional experience that will stick with you long past the first playthrough.

