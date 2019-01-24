Generation Zero Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Avalanche Software announced Generation Zero will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 26.

A $79.99 / €79.99 Collector’s Edition will be available with the following items:

A copy of the game

A premium steelbook game case

A cloth map of the game world

A t-shirt

A unique Generation Zero take on the traditional dala horse statue

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience an explosive game of cat and mouse set in a vast open world. In this reimagining of 1980s Sweden, hostile machines have invaded the serene countryside, and you need to fight back while unravelling the mystery of what is really going on. By utilizing battle tested guerrilla tactics, you’ll be able to lure, cripple, or destroy enemies in intense, creative sandbox skirmishes.

Go it alone, or team-up with up to three of your friends in seamless co-op multiplayer. Collaborate and combine your unique skills to take down enemies, support downed friends by reviving them, and share the loot after an enemy is defeated.

All enemies are persistently simulated in the world and roam the landscape with intent and purpose. When you manage to destroy a specific enemy component, be it armour, weapons or sensory equipment, the damage is permanent. Enemies will bear those scars until you face them again, whether that is minutes, hours or weeks later.

Explore a vast open world, rendered with the award-winning Apex engine, featuring a full day/night cycle with unpredictable weather, complex AI behaviour, simulated ballistics, highly realistic acoustics and a dynamic 1980’s soundtrack. In Generation Zero, living is winning.

Key Features:

