NightCry Launches Next Week for the PlayStation Vita - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Active Gaming Media and developer Nude Maker announced NightCry will launch for the PlayStation Vita on January 31 for $24.99 / 2,480 yen.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Story:



A calming cruise, an unexpected horror.

Welcomed aboard a luxurious cruise liner, you are spending your time enjoying this rare opportunity.But at the height of the evening, things are not as they appear as a murder brings it all to a grinding halt. With no idea which direction to turn, blame is thrown around the ship in panic as the guests start to suspect one another.

As night falls and a cry echoes out through the ship, the true nightmare begins.

Search for the answers and save yourself and others from a terror you can’t begin to explain.

Game Features:

NightCry is a 3D point-and-click adventure game. Click to move your character and search the ship. Interact with objects by selecting them. Make sure you check it all carefully, for the clues you need may not be easy to find.

But searching isn’t all you will be doing. As you search, you will be haunted, and the Scissor Walker will be coming for you.

In Exploration Mode, explore the cruise liner for the answers you seek. Learn about the strange and often gruesome happenings that currently plague the ship, solve the puzzles and seek the route that will lead you to safety.

But be warned, searching through the ship’s secrets will lead you to trouble and frantic escapes are the only way to survive. Run, hide and stay quiet for it is coming, and maybe you will survive long enough to learn the true horrors of this oncoming evil force.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles