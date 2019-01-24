Cytus Alpha Launches in April for Switch - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publishers PM Studios and Actti announced they will release Cytus Alpha for the Nintendo Switch in the west in April. The game will also launch in Japan on April 25.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Cytus Alpha is a rhythm game featuring a futuristic graphical style, which includes more than 200 songs from the original Cytus and new tracks created for Cytus Alpha. Players will use the Nintendo Switch’s unique Touch controls to hit notes for maximum control. There is also an online mode, where players can engage in score battles with other rhythm fanatics.

Key Features:

Music: More than 200 tracks from the original release with over 400 Charts, and additional unreleased songs, including exclusive songs from Cytus Omega, which are available in Chapter Omega and collaborations from Chapter Omega!

More than 200 tracks from the original release with over 400 Charts, and additional unreleased songs, including exclusive songs from Cytus Omega, which are available in Chapter Omega and collaborations from Chapter Omega! Visuals: Mesmerizing futuristic graphics with a new UI developed specifically for Nintendo Switch!

Mesmerizing futuristic graphics with a new UI developed specifically for Nintendo Switch! Story: An in-depth data system for diving into even deeper story engagement!

An in-depth data system for diving into even deeper story engagement! Difficulty: Easy to hard modes to satisfy beginners and veteran rhythm game players alike, and various musical tastes such as pop, jazz, trance, hardcore and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles