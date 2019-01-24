Melbits World Gets North American Release Date - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Melbot Studios announced the puzzle game, Melbits World, will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on February 5 in North America. It is currently available in Europe.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Melbits World is a co-op puzzle-platformer in which coordination is key. Team up and use your phone as a controller to collect and guide these characters through many challenging levels.

This new PlayLink title coming out this Xmas season is all about collaboration and LOL. In Melbits World, players will have to help these cute creatures in a delicious arcade-inspired puzzle game.

In this refreshing title, players have to make the most of their group skills to be able to solve the intricate levels. Each player controls a different part of the scenario and it’s a group effort to keep all Melbits safe and sound when they walk through the maze.

Melbits are cheerful creatures that live inside everything that is connected: phones, tablets, PC´s, consoles. Melbits’ mission is to keep Internet’s good vibes so it can keep on working. Melbits neutralize the evil viruses that cause everything digital to malfunction. Since Internet needs more Melbits than ever, it’s the players’ duty to grow the small community that lives inside their PlayStation 4!

Due to its simple interactions and the openness and ease of use of the Playlink system, Melbits World is the ideal game to play with small children, a group of friends or even your grandma. It’s like the video-game version of a three-legged race, where everybody has to do its part.

Don’t get distracted by the cuteness of the game and react on time! It looks easier than it actually is! Get your party to download the free app on their mobile phones or tablets and you are good to enjoy Melbits World, because success among many always feels better!

Melbits World is the winning game of the 2017 PlayStation Talents awards from Europe and the first commercial release of Melbot. Melbot is a young independent studio funded in 2017 by David Montero and Ivan Exposito together with a group of talented ninjas with different backgrounds. Their approach to gaming is really transdisciplinary and they are equally involved with toys as they are with video games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles